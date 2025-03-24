AIRLINK 178.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.81%)
Tiger Woods makes it official, announces relationship with Vanessa Trump

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 12:24pm

Tiger Woods, the greatest golfer of his generation, confirmed on Sunday that he is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

In a post on X that announced their relationship, Woods also included a pair of photos, one showing them standing side by side and another with them lying together.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods, 49, wrote.

“At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Tiger Woods on wrong side of lopsided defeat in TGL debut

Trump, 47, was married to US President Donald Trump’s eldest child from 2005 to 2018 and they had five children together.

Woods was previously married to Swede Elin Nordegren but they divorced in 2010 less than a year after the golfer became embroiled in an infidelity scandal that rocked the sports world.

The 15-times major champion has been involved in other high-profile relationships since, including with American skiing great Lindsey Vonn and Erica Herman, the latter which ended in a since-dropped lawsuit that claimed Woods unfairly evicted her from the home she once shared with the golfer.

Tiger Woods Donald Trump Jr

