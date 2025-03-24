AIRLINK 178.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.81%)
Russia’s air attack on Kyiv region wounds one, damages houses, Ukrainian official says

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 12:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia launched its third consecutive overnight air attack on Kyiv, wounding one person and damaging several houses in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital, a Kyiv’s regional governor said on Monday.

A 37-year-old person received shrapnel wounds in his upper body and head, governor Mykola Kalashnyk said in a post on Telegram messaging app.

“The person has been hospitalised,” Kalashnyk said. Late on Sunday, in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Russia’s attack injured a 54-year-old woman and damaged windows of multi-story and residential buildings, the region’s administration said on Telegram.

The attacks came after a Ukrainian delegation met with US officials for peace talks in Saudi Arabia, and ahead of Russia-US talks there on Monday to discuss ways to ensure the safety of shipping in the Black Sea.

The United States is pushing for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, and hopes to reach a broad ceasefire in the war by April 20, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the planning.

Fire breaks out in Kyiv after Russian air attack, Ukraine’s military says

But despite the peace push, both sides have been reporting continued strikes.

The full-scale of the overnight attack was not immediately clear.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kyiv, its surrounding region and the eastern half of Ukraine were under air raid alerts several hours starting late on Sunday, according to Ukraine air force maps.

