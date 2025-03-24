AIRLINK 178.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.81%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.47%)
FFL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.87%)
FLYNG 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.87%)
HUBC 138.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
MLCF 58.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.86%)
OGDC 218.20 Decreased By ▼ -9.15 (-4.02%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-5.56%)
PIAHCLA 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
PPL 183.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.88 (-4.12%)
PRL 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.38%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
SEARL 97.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.26%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TRG 70.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.77%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mexico beat Panama with stoppage-time penalty for CONCACAF Nations League title

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 12:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Raul Jimenez scored a brace, including a stoppage-time penalty, to give Mexico a 2-1 win over Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League final in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

Jimenez, who also had a brace in Mexico’s semi-final win over Canada, stepped up to the penalty spot after a handball from Jose Cordoba and sent his shot into the top right corner for his second goal of the game.

With the win, Mexico are the first winner of the nascent tournament other than the United States after the Americans, who lost to Panama in this year’s semi-final, won the first three editions in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Jimenez put Mexico in front early when he bounced a header into the net from the left side in the eighth minute off a well-placed pass by Roberto Alvarado.

But Panama drew level with a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the first half when Adalberto Carrasquilla fired home from the spot with a shot right down the middle after a foul was called on Cecilio Waterman.

Thomas Tuchel wants Bellingham to be a little more disciplined

Mexico were pressing for much of the second half and Jimenez sealed the win shortly after play was briefly stopped and both teams players were brought to the side of the pitch after a homophobic chant from Mexico supporters continued even after an earlier in-stadium warning.

Earlier on Sunday, Canada beat the United States 2-1 in the third-place game with Jonathan David scoring the winner early in the second half when he sent his shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Canada struck first with a goal by Tani Oluwaseyi but the US responded shortly after on a goal from Patrick Agyemang.

CONCACAF Mexico beat Panama CONCACAF Nations League title

Comments

200 characters

Mexico beat Panama with stoppage-time penalty for CONCACAF Nations League title

PSX sees selling pressure, KSE-100 down over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Explainer: What Greentree’s tender offer means for TRG Pakistan shareholders

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Pakistan’s sugar maker to install 200KW solar power plant

Israeli strike at Gaza hospital kills five

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Oil slips as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

Read more stories