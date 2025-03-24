AIRLINK 178.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.73%)
BOP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.58%)
FFL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
HUBC 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
MLCF 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.67%)
OGDC 224.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
PAEL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.66%)
PIAHCLA 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 187.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.57 (-1.87%)
PRL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
SEARL 98.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.13%)
SYM 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
TRG 69.89 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.46%)
WAVESAPP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 12,509 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.69%)
BR30 38,821 Decreased By -311.7 (-0.8%)
KSE100 117,900 Decreased By -542.6 (-0.46%)
KSE30 36,136 Decreased By -239.8 (-0.66%)
Markets

Indian bond yields hold steady ahead of final state debt sale for fiscal year

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 10:45am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields held their ground on Monday as investors refrained from buying ahead of the last state debt sale for this financial year.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.6259% as of 10:20 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.6249% - its lowest level in over three years.

The 10-year yield steadied after falling 7 basis points last week, clocking its biggest weekly decline in four months.

“We are unlikely to see any major move today and expect a further decline in yields if the state debt auction sees strong bids like the previous week,” a trader at a primary dealership said.

Indian states are set to borrow 566.21 billion rupees ($6.59 billion) through a sale of bonds on Tuesday. States have ratcheted up their borrowings throughout March, raising 1.53 trillion rupees against a target of 1.21 trillion rupees.

Last week’s state debt auction saw bigger-than-expected investor demand, driven by a large provident fund and state-run banks, which pushed yields 6-8 basis points lower than estimates.

Market focus is also on the Reserve Bank of India’s bond purchase on Tuesday, with the central bank set to buy bonds worth 500 billion rupees.

India bond yields seen easing after central bank doubles debt buy

The RBI has injected 1 trillion rupees in the banking system through bond purchases so far this month, easing the liquidity deficit slightly to 2.06 trillion rupees as on March 21, from 2.43 trillion rupees as on March 17.

Meanwhile, foreign investors accelerated their bond buying last week amid increasing bets of another rate cut by the central bank next month.

Foreign investors bought net bonds worth over 95 billion rupees that are part of global indexes during the week ended March 21, according to clearing house data.

