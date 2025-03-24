AIRLINK 178.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.73%)
BOP 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 46.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FFL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
HUBC 140.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
MLCF 59.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.74%)
OGDC 224.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.25%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
PAEL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.45%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
POWER 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
PPL 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.77%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PTC 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
SEARL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.1%)
SYM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
TRG 70.02 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -79 (-0.63%)
BR30 38,835 Decreased By -298.5 (-0.76%)
KSE100 117,848 Decreased By -593.8 (-0.5%)
KSE30 36,121 Decreased By -254.4 (-0.7%)
Indian shares seen higher as foreign flows return

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 10:38am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s Nifty 50 stock index is set to open higher on Monday, building on its best week in four years, as foreign capital inflows and bargain buying opportunities cheered investors.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,478, as of 07:45 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50 index will open above Friday’s close of 23,350.40.

On Friday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian shares worth 74.70 billion rupees ($868.3 million), the biggest single-day inflow in four months.

FPIs have been persistent sellers in India since late-September, taking out nearly $29 billion from the market, due to slowing domestic earnings growth, tariff fears and expensive valuations.

The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indexes had dropped as much as 16.4% and 15.5%, respectively, from their peaks of late-September.

They have trimmed the losses to around 11%, each.

Bargain-hunting boosts India’s Nifty 50 to best week in more than 4 years

“The recent reversal in FPI selling has turned the market sentiment for the better, facilitating a rally,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investment Services.

Investors are positioning themselves for the upcoming quarterly earnings as they look for signs of rebound in growth, while US reciprocal tariffs expected on April 2 will also be in focus, analysts said.

Asian markets were mixed in early trade, with MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.1%.

Indian shares

