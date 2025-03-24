AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-24

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2025 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has sought the intervention of Chief Secretary Sindh for issuance of bank challans for payment of second-term land lease rental payment of UEP Wind Power Private Limited (UEPL).

In a letter to Chief Secretary, Sindh, Managing Director PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza referred to UEP Wind Power Private Limited letter of February 27, 2025, regarding the matter of delay in issuance of bank challans.

According to PPIB, UEPL is a 99MW Wind Power Project classified among the priority projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework. UEPL executed Energy Purchase Agreement (EPA) with the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on September 20, 2014 and an Implementation Agreement (IA) with the then Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), now the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), on behalf of the Government of Pakistan on February 6, 2015.

The project was commissioned in June 2017 and has been supplying clean energy to the national grid for the past seven years.

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

According to Managing Director PPIB, the Government of Sindh (GoS), through its Land Utilisation Department (LUD), allocated land for the development of the project via Land Lease Deeds executed between LUD and UEPL on November 19 2014.

The allocated land (direct impact area) comprises 13.54 acres in Deh Kalo Khokar, district Jamshoro, and 31.88 acres in Deh Kohistan Tapo Jhimpir, district Thatta, for a lease period of 30 years.

In accordance with the lease terms, UEPL deposited Rs. 9,867,041 and Rs. 23,232,000 into the government treasury, calculated at a rate of Rs. 15 per square yard per year for the first ten years from the execution of the Land Lease Deeds.

As per the terms of the lease, the second-term land lease rental payment for a period of ten years became due on November 19, 2024.

However, despite UEPL’s repeated correspondences and follow-ups with the relevant authorities including the Deputy Commissioners’ (DC) Offices in Thatta and Jamshoro, the Commissioner of Hyderabad Division, and the Member, Land Utilisation Department, GoS, the issuance of Bank Challans from the respective DC offices remains pending.

MD PPIB has sought intervention of Chief Secretary for the prompt issuance of Bank Challans from the concerned DC offices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government CPEC power sector PPIB UEPL Shah Jahan Mirza UEP Wind Power Private Limited rental payment

Comments

200 characters

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories