CEO Jazz Aamir Hafeez conferred with Hilal-e-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark recognition of his contributions to Pakistan’s digital and financial landscape, Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman of Mobilink Bank, has been conferred with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, one of the nation’s highest civilian honours, by the President of Pakistan.

This honour celebrates his visionary leadership in promoting digital inclusion, financial empowerment, and national resilience.

Under his guidance, Jazz has evolved from a telecom company into the country’s leading digital operator, serving over 100 million Pakistanis and expanding access to fast, reliable mobile broadband across the country.

Through Mobilink Bank and JazzCash— now Pakistan’s leading digital wallet with over 48 million registered users— Aamir has championed the cause of financial inclusion at scale, ensuring that women, youth, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have the tools and access they need to thrive in today’s economy.

By digitizing everyday transactions and enabling participation in the formal financial system, these efforts are powering Pakistan’s transition toward a cashless, digitally empowered economy.

Beyond access, Aamir has played a key role in addressing Pakistan’s industry-academia gap, enabling future generations to gain the digital skills and exposure needed for sustainable economic participation.

Receiving the award, Aamir reflected on the honour, saying: “Receiving this honour on Pakistan Day fills my heart with immense pride.

It is recognition of the role that digital technology and financial inclusion can play in enabling the people of Pakistan—regardless of where they live or who they are. This is the path to progress: a connected, cashless, and inclusive Pakistan where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive. I am humbled to be part of this journey, and more committed than ever to serve our nation’s future.“

The Hilal-e-Imtiaz conferred on Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim is more than an individual achievement—it is a testament to the shared purpose of Jazz and Mobilink Bank: to improve the lives and livelihoods of Pakistanis by making digital and financial services accessible, inclusive, and impactful.

