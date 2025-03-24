Sharjeel stresses need for unity on Pakistan Day

KARRCHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that on this historic occasion of Pakistan Day, he extends his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan.

This is the day when Quaid-e-Azam and other great leaders laid the foundation for turning the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent into reality.

In his message on Pakistan Day, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Pakistan is the result of the countless sacrifices made by our ancestors for the establishment of an independent and democratic state.

Today, we must remember those great martyrs who laid down their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of our country. He emphasized that today is a day to renew our commitment to unity and to confront the challenges facing Pakistan. For a strong, stable, and prosperous nation, it is essential for all of us to rise above our differences and stand together. Sharjeel Inam Memon urged everyone to contribute to the country’s development by following the principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

