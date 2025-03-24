AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan

2025-03-24

Omar decries curbs on freedom of expression

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2025 05:33am

PESHAWAR: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan alleged here on Sunday that no one is free in the country at the moment, saying anyone who speaks out is imprisoned under the PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act).

Speaking to the media in Haripur, Omar Ayub, who is a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated that under the leadership of Mehmood Khan Achakzai, political parties are uniting against the sitting rulers.

On March 23, the Pakistan Resolution was presented at Minar-e-Pakistan, and in this resolution, it was decided that a separate country would be created where Muslims could live freely, he added. He said unfortunately, no one is free at the moment. The media is not free either. Anyone who speaks out is imprisoned under the PECA. The situation is worsening in the country, he regretted.

Omar said the leadership of his party was ready to meet PTI founder Imran Khan. A letter was written to the national assembly speaker for permission, but it was not approved. As a result, we decided not to attend the meeting [of national assembly security committee] in protest. This decision made by the party was justified, he added.







