Digitisation of records: FDA Additional DG reviews progress

FAISALABAD: On the direction of Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Additional Director General FDA Qaiser Abbas Rind reviewed the progress of digitisation of records and a meeting was held in this regard.

Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chatha briefed about the latest situation regarding digitisation of records and provision of services under the online system.

Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor told about the online payment system at the one-window counter. Assistant Directors IT Usman Ramey, Khushnood Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, the scope of work and progress of the Property Management System/ Estate Management, Online Recovery, Legal Section, Town Planning, Transfer Section, Integration of NADRA/Biometric, Monitoring and Reporting Desh Board and other projects under the agreements with Horizon Teletech Private Limited and Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) were discussed. According to this, out of about 48,000 property files, digitisation of 41,588 records has been completed, including 2,931 commercial properties, while 314 properties have been transferred under this system.

