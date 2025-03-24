AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-24

Embassies celebrate Pakistan Day across the world

APP Published 24 Mar, 2025 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s embassies and high commissions in different parts of the world celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour.

The day began with graceful flag hoisting ceremonies in embassies and high commissions in Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Belgium, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, South Africa, France, Afghanistan, Norway, Iran and at other places.

On this occasion, messages of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar were read out.

In Malaysia, High Commissioner Syed Ahsan Raza Shah paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the nation’s forefathers in the struggle for Pakistan’s independence. He honored the legacy of the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and emphasized that the day served to reinvigorate the spirit of the nation.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Uzbekistan Ahmed Farooq in his remarks paid profound tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan whose services and sacrifices led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the South Asian Sub-continent.

In Cairo, Charge d’ Affaires Dr. Raza Shahid met with the Chamberlain of the Presidency and delivered a congratulatory message from Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt on the National Day of Pakistan.

In South Africa, Acting High Commissioner Fahad Amjad highlighted the significance of this historic day in the history of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Faraz Zaidi, Chargé d’Affaires in Brussels reflected on the enduring importance of the Lahore Resolution of 1940, which laid the foundation for the creation of Pakistan. He encouraged the community to uphold national unity and values, contribute positively to both Pakistan and the host society, and serve as proud representatives of their homeland abroad.

In France, Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch welcomed the guests and thanked them for celebrating the Pakistan Day in unison and solidarity. She underlined the importance of 23rd March in the history of Pakistan and paid rich tribute to the leaders of the freedom movement.

Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Sadiq Khan was the Guest of Honour of the Flag Hoisting ceremony at Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul.

Ambassador Sadiq Khan emphasized that 23rd March is the day of reiteration of our commitment to the prosperity and defence of Pakistan.

Pakistan Pakistan Day Pakistan Resolution day Pakistan Embassies 23rd March flag hoisting ceremonies

