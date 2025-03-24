Sindh governor, CM, others pay homage to the Quaid on Pakistan Day

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by Sindh Governor M. Kamran Tissori and members of his cabinet, visited Mazar-e-Quaid on Pakistan Day to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Speaking to the media, he reflected on the significance of March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League adopted the Pakistan Resolution in Lahore, which laid the foundation for an independent homeland.

The chief minister emphasised that this year marks the 85th anniversary of the resolution. On this historic occasion, he prayed for Pakistan’s progress in line with the vision of its founder and expressed hope that the country would continue to thrive as an Islamic democratic state.

Shah highlighted Sindh’s crucial role in creating Pakistan, recalling that on March 3, 1943, the Sindh Assembly was the first to approve the Pakistan Resolution. He stated that the struggle for independence culminated on August 14, 1947, when Pakistan emerged as a sovereign nation founded on Islamic principles.

Reflecting on the challenges facing the country today, Murad Ali Shah stressed the necessity of national unity against terrorism and the need for collective efforts toward economic development. He urged all citizens to contemplate the forces that threaten Pakistan’s stability and reinforced that everyone must stand united against any threats to the nation.

Shah also mentioned the tragic events of 1971 and how former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto played a pivotal role in rebuilding and uniting Pakistan. He noted that the democratic process was disrupted in 1977 when a military dictator overthrew an elected government, leading to what many regard as the darkest period in the country’s history. He attributed the rise of terrorism to this era, pointing out that the suspension of the Constitution had lasting consequences.

Commenting on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including the attack on the Jaffer Express and incidents in Noshki, Kalat, and Bannu, Shah underscored the importance of national security. He criticized political elements who had previously neglected to attend National Security Committee meetings and reiterated that terrorism must be addressed collectively.

The CM Sindh urged the nation to reaffirm its pledge on Pakistan Day to strive for the country’s prosperity. He called on all political forces to unite and contribute to Pakistan’s development, just as Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did in making Pakistan a nuclear power, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto did in advancing missile technology for national defence.

The CM accused external adversaries of supporting terrorist groups to destabilize Pakistan and stressed the need for a united front to counter these threats. Under the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, the Sindh government remains dedicated to national progress and security.

Shah also discussed the challenges facing the Muslim world, including oppression in Palestine, Kashmir, and Yemen. He called for unity among Islamic nations to confront anti-Islamic forces, drawing inspiration from the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who hosted the historic Islamic Summit Conference in Lahore.

No Canals are being built: To a question, Chief Minister Murad Shah categorically stated that no canals are being constructed. Addressing the concerns of the public, he emphasised that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will personally visit various areas to reassure citizens that no such canals will be built. He reiterated that the PPP will never permit the construction of these canals and that any misinformation regarding the matter will be clarified.

Shah further asserted that no canals have ever been planned for construction in Sindh, and even the allotted lands for corporate farming will not receive water from any canal. Additionally, no settlements will be displaced. If, after conserving the existing water, any population expansion is deemed feasible, the Sindh government will cooperate to facilitate it.

Shah highlighted that his government is already progressing towards cooperative farming, with specific plans in place under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership. The agriculture minister and the cooperative department are actively working on these initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025