AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-03-24

Better late than never

Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 06:12am

EDITORIAL: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP’s) decision to unveil its initial Green Taxonomy policy draft by the end of the month is a much-needed step in the right direction.

While the initiative comes far too late for a country ranked as the second most vulnerable to climate change, it is still a welcome acknowledgment that sustainability must be an integral part of Pakistan’s financial system. Better late than never.

Pakistan’s exposure to climate risks is not a theoretical concern – it is an existential threat. From devastating floods to rising temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns, the country is already facing the consequences of environmental neglect.

Yet, the financial sector has remained largely disengaged from the discourse on climate resilience, let alone making serious efforts to align capital allocation with sustainability goals.

In this context, the SBP’s recognition of the need for a Green Taxonomy – a classification system that defines which economic activities are environmentally sustainable – is both critical and long overdue.

A robust Green Taxonomy can provide the financial sector with a clear framework for identifying and supporting sustainable investments.

This would not only help direct capital flows toward projects that mitigate environmental risks but also establish transparency and accountability in green financing. If properly implemented, it could attract foreign investment from institutions that prioritise environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles – an opportunity Pakistan has largely failed to leverage so far.

However, the success of this initiative will depend on execution. The mere existence of a policy document is not enough. The real challenge lies in ensuring that the taxonomy is comprehensive, aligned with global best practices, and – most importantly – enforced through regulatory mechanisms.

Pakistan has had no shortage of well-intentioned policies that have failed due to weak implementation and lack of political will. If this initiative is to be more than just a symbolic gesture, it must be backed by rigorous oversight and tangible incentives for the banking sector to adopt green financing principles.

Moreover, the SBP must ensure that the taxonomy does not become another bureaucratic hurdle that discourages investment rather than encouraging it. The private sector will need clarity on compliance requirements and assurance that the shift toward sustainability will not come at the expense of economic growth.

A well-balanced policy should provide incentives for industries to transition to greener practices rather than imposing punitive measures that could stifle business activity in an already struggling economy.

Timing is another concern. The policy draft is only the first step in what is likely to be a long process of consultations, refinements, and eventual implementation. Given the urgency of Pakistan’s climate crisis, the SBP cannot afford delays. The framework should be operationalised swiftly, and complementary measures – such as tax incentives for green projects and penalties for unsustainable practices – must be introduced in parallel.

Additionally, the success of this initiative will require collaboration beyond the financial sector. The SBP should work closely with government bodies, regulatory authorities, and industry stakeholders to ensure that the Green Taxonomy aligns with national climate goals. Pakistan’s energy sector, for instance, remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels. A Green Taxonomy that does not address financing mechanisms for a transition to renewable energy will be of little practical value.

Despite these challenges, the SBP deserves credit for finally turning its attention to a problem that has long been ignored by Pakistan’s financial regulators.

Climate change is not just an environmental issue – it is a financial and economic crisis that threatens the stability of the entire system. If this initiative is handled correctly, it could mark the beginning of a much-needed shift toward sustainable finance in Pakistan.

The country can no longer afford to treat green finance as a secondary concern. The SBP must now ensure that this taxonomy is more than just a policy draft. It must serve as the foundation for a fundamental reorientation of Pakistan’s financial landscape – one that prioritizes sustainability, resilience, and long-term economic security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

floods SBP climate risks Pakistan financial system Green Taxonomy policy

Comments

200 characters

Better late than never

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories