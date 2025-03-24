EDITORIAL: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP’s) decision to unveil its initial Green Taxonomy policy draft by the end of the month is a much-needed step in the right direction.

While the initiative comes far too late for a country ranked as the second most vulnerable to climate change, it is still a welcome acknowledgment that sustainability must be an integral part of Pakistan’s financial system. Better late than never.

Pakistan’s exposure to climate risks is not a theoretical concern – it is an existential threat. From devastating floods to rising temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns, the country is already facing the consequences of environmental neglect.

Yet, the financial sector has remained largely disengaged from the discourse on climate resilience, let alone making serious efforts to align capital allocation with sustainability goals.

In this context, the SBP’s recognition of the need for a Green Taxonomy – a classification system that defines which economic activities are environmentally sustainable – is both critical and long overdue.

A robust Green Taxonomy can provide the financial sector with a clear framework for identifying and supporting sustainable investments.

This would not only help direct capital flows toward projects that mitigate environmental risks but also establish transparency and accountability in green financing. If properly implemented, it could attract foreign investment from institutions that prioritise environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles – an opportunity Pakistan has largely failed to leverage so far.

However, the success of this initiative will depend on execution. The mere existence of a policy document is not enough. The real challenge lies in ensuring that the taxonomy is comprehensive, aligned with global best practices, and – most importantly – enforced through regulatory mechanisms.

Pakistan has had no shortage of well-intentioned policies that have failed due to weak implementation and lack of political will. If this initiative is to be more than just a symbolic gesture, it must be backed by rigorous oversight and tangible incentives for the banking sector to adopt green financing principles.

Moreover, the SBP must ensure that the taxonomy does not become another bureaucratic hurdle that discourages investment rather than encouraging it. The private sector will need clarity on compliance requirements and assurance that the shift toward sustainability will not come at the expense of economic growth.

A well-balanced policy should provide incentives for industries to transition to greener practices rather than imposing punitive measures that could stifle business activity in an already struggling economy.

Timing is another concern. The policy draft is only the first step in what is likely to be a long process of consultations, refinements, and eventual implementation. Given the urgency of Pakistan’s climate crisis, the SBP cannot afford delays. The framework should be operationalised swiftly, and complementary measures – such as tax incentives for green projects and penalties for unsustainable practices – must be introduced in parallel.

Additionally, the success of this initiative will require collaboration beyond the financial sector. The SBP should work closely with government bodies, regulatory authorities, and industry stakeholders to ensure that the Green Taxonomy aligns with national climate goals. Pakistan’s energy sector, for instance, remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels. A Green Taxonomy that does not address financing mechanisms for a transition to renewable energy will be of little practical value.

Despite these challenges, the SBP deserves credit for finally turning its attention to a problem that has long been ignored by Pakistan’s financial regulators.

Climate change is not just an environmental issue – it is a financial and economic crisis that threatens the stability of the entire system. If this initiative is handled correctly, it could mark the beginning of a much-needed shift toward sustainable finance in Pakistan.

The country can no longer afford to treat green finance as a secondary concern. The SBP must now ensure that this taxonomy is more than just a policy draft. It must serve as the foundation for a fundamental reorientation of Pakistan’s financial landscape – one that prioritizes sustainability, resilience, and long-term economic security.

