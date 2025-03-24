Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities, like live chicken/meat, sugar, flour, dates, pulses, cooking oil/vegetable and others was witnessed in the retail market, said in a market-survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Prices of live chicken further decreased in the retail market as available at Rs493/kg against price of Rs503/kg in the previous week. The price of farm eggs remained steady as it is being sold at Rs300/dozen in the retail market.

Dates of different quality and variety remained unchanged as available within the range of Rs400, Rs500 and Rs700 and Rs900 and Rs1000 per kg.

Butchers are continuously violating price-list and charging consumers with self-imposed rates. Cow meat was available at Rs1200/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1400/kg in the open market. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2500/kg in the open market.

Also, the survey noted from Rs50-100 and Rs250 per carton increase in prices of various quality and brands of cooking oil/ghee witnessed in the retail market

Sugar price remained sky-rocketed, which is being sold at Rs165/kg against the Rs145 before the beginning of the Ramazan, the survey said.

Tomato prices further dropped as being sold Rs80/kg against the price of Rs100/kg in the previous week.

Onion is being sold at Rs100/kg against the price of Rs120/kg while some vendors and dealers charge a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120-150/kg.

Peas was being sold at Rs100-120 per kg, capsicum at Rs200/kg, ladyfinger Rs200/kg, and curry Rs70/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs250/kg, cabbage at Rs120/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-1800 and Rs1900/sac and brown-coloured flour sac at Rs1500-1600/sac in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

Prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

A mixed trend was witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey.

Dal mash was available at Rs480/kg against the Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs360/kg against Rs320/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs320/kg against Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small size white Channa from Rs360/kg.

Flour, maida and choker flour, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained high in the local market.

