AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Markets Print 2025-03-24

Australian shares edge up as supermarkets rally

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 05:33am

SYDNEY: Australian shares ended modestly higher on Friday as supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles leapt as investors cheered the lack of reform proposals that could impact earnings, though losses in healthcare and financials capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.2% higher at 7,931.20 points, erasing some gains from earlier in the session.

The benchmark, which confirmed a correction last Thursday and fell about 9% in the previous four weeks, recovered 1.8% this week - its best week so far this year.

Shares of top grocers Woolworths and Coles surged 6.3% and 4.9%, respectively, as investors bought the shares due to the lack of aggressive reforms from the country’s competition watchdog, as per analysts.

A report by the watchdog found Australia’s dominant supermarkets benefited from wider profit margins at a time of rapidly increasing shelf prices and called for measures to make the retail industry fairer.

Citi analysts called the regulator’s report “benign” and said no “material impact to supermarket earnings” was expected from the recommendations. That helped the consumer staples index surge 3.9% and clock its best intraday gain since April 2020.

