IT and real estate stocks lift Sri Lankan shares higher

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, led by gains in information technology and real estate stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.38% higher at 15,879.33.

Carson Cumberbatch and Lanka Ashok Leyland were the top gainers by index points on the CSE All Share, rising 30 points and 26.75 points respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 54.5 million shares from 197 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dipped to 1.66 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.6 million) from 3.67 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.