AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-03-24

UK finance minister says govt to cut costs by 15pc

AFP Published 24 Mar, 2025 05:33am

LONDON: UK finance minister Rachel Reeves said Sunday she plans to cut the costs of running government by 15 percent within four years, as she grapples with strained public finances.

Her comments came ahead of her crucial Spring Statement on Wednesday when she is expected to detail billions of pounds of spending cuts across various government departments.

“We are, by the end of this parliament, making a commitment that we will cut the costs of running government by 15 percent,” she told the BBC.

The broadcaster reported that target would translate to annual savings of £2.2 billion ($2.8 billion) across Britain’s civil service, which employs more than 500,000 people.

Reeves said it would be up to individual departments to decide how many civil servants will lose their jobs but added that personnel could be cut by 10,000.

“I would rather have people working on the front line in our schools and our hospitals, in our police, rather than in back-office jobs,” she told Sky News.

Reeves also insisted that she will stick to her own fiscal rules when she delivers her financial update on Wednesday.

They are not to borrow to fund day-to-day spending and to see debt fall as a share of the gross domestic product by 2029-2030.

Since she has also committed to not increasing taxes, sticking to the rules raises the prospect of spending cuts to some departments.

UK Rachel Reeves

Comments

200 characters

UK finance minister says govt to cut costs by 15pc

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories