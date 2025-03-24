AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-24

Sinopec’s 2024 net profit plunges 16.8pc due to falling oil prices

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 05:33am

BEIJING: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp , known as Sinopec, reported a 16.8 percent decline in 2024 net profit on Sunday, citing lower crude oil prices and the accelerated development of the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry.

The world’s largest oil refiner by capacity posted a net income of 50.3 billion yuan ($6.94 billion), based on Chinese accounting standards, in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing.

“In 2024, international crude oil prices fluctuated downward, the domestic transportation industry accelerated the replacement of new energy … the gross profit margin was significantly narrowed,” Sinopec said in the filing.

“The company made every effort to expand the market and sales … (and) continues to strengthen cost and expense control, and take multiple measures to cope with market changes.”

The fall in net income compares with a decline of 9.9% in 2023, also on falling oil prices.

The state oil and gas major’s gasoline sales fell 0.7% and diesel sales fell 4.8%. Aviation fuel sales rose 7.3%. The figures included both domestic sales and exports.

Refinery throughput fell 2.14% last year to 252 million metric tons, equivalent to 5.06 million barrels per day. The company forecast a rise to 255 million tons this year.

Sinopec expects its crude oil production in 2025 to be 280.15 million barrels and natural gas output of 1,450.3 billion cubic feet.

The company said it set aside provision for asset impairment of 7.2 billion yuan ($993.3 million) in 2024 due to “market price fluctuations of some products, shutdowns or losses of individual production facilities”.

In Sinopec’s petrochemical business, sales of chemical fibres and plastics were up 19.8%.

Sinopec said it plans capital spending of 164.3 billion yuan this year to cover key investments such as exploration and development.

Oil prices Sinopec

Comments

200 characters

Sinopec’s 2024 net profit plunges 16.8pc due to falling oil prices

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories