Israel plans new airport in south

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Economic Affairs Committee on Sunday gave its final approval to a plan to build another international airport in the south of the country, not far from the area near the border with Gaza where Hamas carried out its Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

According to a bill pending approval in parliament, the airport would be built in the town of Nevatim, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) - less than an hour’s drive from the Gaza border and adjacent to a military airbase in the Negev desert that is home to F-35 fighter jets.

The airbase was targeted by Iranian missiles last October.