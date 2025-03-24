Ambassador Munir Akram honoured at farewell reception

NEW YORK: The Pakistan Mission to the United Nations hosted a reception Saturday to bid farewell to Ambassador Munir Akram a “distinguished figure in multilateral diplomacy” who is leaving his post at the end of this month.

Attending the event were Permanent Representative designate Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, the Consul General in New York, Aamir Ahmed Atozai, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Usman Jadoon, officers of the Mission and their families, staff members, and the wife of Ambassador Akram.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad paid a glowing tributes to his predecessor, acknowledging his decades of “outstanding service” to Pakistan.