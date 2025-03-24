AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Sports

Ravindra, Noor help Chennai down Mumbai in IPL blockbuster

AFP Published 24 Mar, 2025 12:12am

CHENNAI: New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra hit an unbeaten 65 as Chennai Super Kings began their IPL season with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad returned figures of 4-18 to help Chennai restrict Mumbai to 155-9 at the Chepauk Stadium.

Ravindra anchored the chase, after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 53 off 26 deliveries, and hit the winning six as Chennai won with five balls to spare.

Bengaluru thump champions Kolkata for winning start to IPL campaign

Former India captain and Chennai icon M.S. Dhoni remained the crowd favourite in his 18th straight IPL season, as the 43-year-old wicketkeeper walked out to bat for the final few balls.

Chennai and Mumbai share an old rivalry, with both teams winning five titles each in the T20 tournament that began in 2008.

The hosts fielded first and their bowlers justified Gaikwad’s decision as fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed rattled the Mumbai top-order, including getting former skipper Rohit Sharma out for a duck in the first over.

Left-arm quick Khaleel bowled South African Ryan Rickelton for 13 as he under-edged a delivery onto his stumps.

Ahmad took over from Khaleel and turned on the heat with his left-arm wrist spin as he struck twice in one over and removed the dangerous Tilak Varma for 31.

Wickets kept tumbling but Deepak Chahar hit a late cameo of 28 to give Chennai something to think about.

Opener Ravindra put on 67 runs for the second wicket with Gaikwad as Chennai appeared set to cruise to their target.

But left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur took three wickets on his IPL debut, despite never having even played state cricket before, making his presence felt by dismissing Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda – all India internationals.

Chennai wobbled when spinner Will Jacks bowled fellow Englishman Sam Curran for four, but Ravindra kept calm and with Ravindra Jadeja, who was run out for 17 in the penultimate over, helped the team get over the line.

Dhoni failed to get off the mark from the two balls he faced, but watched from the non-striker’s end as Ravindra smashed his New Zealand teammate Mitchell Santner into the stands to complete the win.

