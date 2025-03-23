England’s Archer hammered for record 76 runs in IPL

HYDERABAD: England fast bowler Jofra Archer returned the most expensive bowling figures in the Indian Premier League on Sunday when he was hammered for 76 runs in his four overs as Rajasthan Royals were put to the sword by the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen.

Hyderabad were invited to bat first and posted a mammoth 286-6, falling one short of their best of 287, which remains the T20 tournament’s highest ever total.

Archer’s analysis eclipsed that of Gujarat Titans’ seam bowler Mohit Sharma who went for 73 in a match last year.

Archer had a bad start when he gave away 23 runs in his first over as Hyderabad’s Travis Head smashed him for four fours and a six.

Head went on to make 67 from 31 balls, setting the stage for Ishan Kishan who clubbed an unbeaten 106 off 47 balls with 11 fours and six sixes.

The Hyderabad total included a remarkable 34 fours and 12 sixes.

Last year, Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins and runners-up in the previous edition, posted the highest-ever innings total of 287-3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024.