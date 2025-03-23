AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza death toll tops 50,000 as Israel kills more Palestinians

  • Toll surges this week following breakdown of truce largely held since January 19
AFP Published March 23, 2025

GAZA CITY: The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 50,021 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory by continuous Israeli air and ground strikes since October 2023.

“The toll for the Israeli aggression has reached 50,021 martyrs and 113,274 wounded since October 7, 2023”, a ministry statement said.

The territory’s civil defence agency, citing its own records, also said the toll had topped 50,000 deaths.

The United Nations has deemed the figures from the health ministry reliable.

Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza, Hamas says

The toll surged this week following the breakdown of a truce that had largely held since January 19, with Israel launching heavy bombardments of the Gaza Strip and a renewed ground offensive.

The health ministry reported at least 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people killed to 673 since Israel resumed operations in the Palestinian territory on Tuesday.

A study published in early January in the British medical journal The Lancet estimated that the death toll in Gaza due to hostilities during the first nine months of fighting was about 40% higher than the figures recorded by the Gaza health ministry.

The health ministry said its latest toll includes 233 people previously considered missing whose deaths had been confirmed.

Gaza Strip Israeli military Israeli Palestinian conflict Israeli strikes Israeli air force Palestinian territory Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza hostages Gaza truce talks Gaza peace talks Gaza peace deal

Comments

200 characters

Gaza death toll tops 50,000 as Israel kills more Palestinians

Pakistan Day marked with military parade in Islamabad

Security forces kill 16 terrorists trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border: ISPR

Lebanon says one dead as Israel resumes strike on south

Ukraine, US teams to hold talks in Saudi Arabia to end war with Russia

President confers Pakistan’s civil awards upon 69 recipients

New Zealand hand sorry Pakistan biggest defeat to clinch T20 series

PSL X replacement draft to take place on Monday

World Bank likely to approve additional IDA credit to PRR

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

Read more stories