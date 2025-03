Russian air defence units destroyed 59 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday.

Twenty-nine of the drones were destroyed over the southern region of Rostov, 20 over the Astrakhan region and the rest over the Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk and Saratov regions, as well as over Crimea, the ministry said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.