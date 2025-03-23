Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

ISLAMABAD: The commerce ministry has shared short-to-medium to long-term work plan with the Minister Jam Kamal Khan to boost exports of Pakistan’s textiles and apparel sector. Pakistan was once ranked as third largest producer of cotton, and has dropped down to sixth position globally.

According to Commerce Ministry, as part of his regular engagement to fortnightly review the sectoral performances and undertake pragmatic interventions to boost national exports, Federal Minister for Commerce Mr. Jam Kamal Khan held an internal meeting at Ministry of Commerce with Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, Special Secretary, Commerce and Mudassir Raza Siddiqi, Director General (Textile).

Siddiqi apprised the Minister that Pakistan’s textiles and apparel industry, a cornerstone of the nation’s economy, has showcased remarkable resilience in the face of global economic headwinds and domestic challenges, and regained its lost momentum with a growth rate of 9.3 percent in first eight months of current financial year 2024-25 as compared to the corresponding period of last financial year.

He further underscored that the exports of apparel witnessed double digit growth of around 19 percent and achieved historical high level of $ 6.2 billion in the same period.

The federal minister acknowledged that export performance reflects the commitment of Government of Pakistan to focusing more on exports of value-added finished products while maximizing utilization of input materials available in the country.

Comparing the case of Pakistan with Brazil, he highlighted that both countries have almost the same crop acreages, however yield per hectare of Brazil is three times higher than that of Pakistan due to adoption of high technology seed varieties, precision agriculture, mechanized harvesting, rain-fed irrigation and use of renewable energy.

The Federal Minister for Commerce emphasized that latest disease resistant and climate resilient seed varieties, prohibition of uncertified seeds and chemicals in the local market along with adoption of good agricultural practices will certainly help revive local cotton production and profitability of farmers.

After a thorough appraisal of key barriers to trade in comparison with regional competitors, market insights, global sales forecasting and evolving geopolitical situation, Mudassir Siddiqi presented a Short to Medium to Long Term Work Plan to the Commerce Minister to boost exports of Pakistan’s textiles and apparel sector by opting for pragmatic interventions to reducing cost of manufacturing, enhancing economies of scales, targeted marketing events, diversifying to high value-added finished products including technical textiles, expanding to non-traditional markets, simplifying the non-tariff and technical barriers to trade, getting access of potential markets, developing and implementing national action plan on sustainability and circularity, facilitating export-centric R&D projects at firm level, aligning academic activities with industrial needs, and most important developing national Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) development program.

Jam further noted that Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world with a complete textile and apparel value chain which is contributing to socioeconomic development of the country. He emphasized the criticality of implementation of strategic interventions to address key challenges and unlock the sector’s full potential.

The Minister expressed optimism about increasing textiles and apparel exports through collaborative efforts and supportive policies.

He encouraged a focus on reaching potential in existing markets, exploring new markets, diversifying to high value finished products, and uplifting of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

