Mahrang detained

QUETTA: The government detained Maharang Baloch, a rights activist, on Saturday for holding a sit-in in Balochistan at which three protesters were also killed, police said.

“She, along with 17 other protesters, including 10 men and seven women, has been arrested,” a senior police official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“It is currently being assessed what charges should be filed against them,” he added.

The protesters had been holding a sit-in on Friday outside the University of Balochistan, demanding the release of members of their support group, whom they allege had been detained by security agencies.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee, a support group led by Baloch, said she was arrested along with other protesters in a “brutal pre-dawn crackdown by state security forces”.

The confrontation left at least three protestors dead a provincial government spokesman said, with both sides blaming each other.