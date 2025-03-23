AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan

Suicide bomber says he got training in Afghanistan

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

LAHORE: A suicide bomber arrested from the Burki area of Lahore has made important revelations during interrogation.

According to the investigation officer of CTD, the accused Shamsullah was trained by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar commanders Suleman and Qasim Khorasani in Afghanistan.

Later, he was sent to Pakistan via Chaman. Qasim Khorasani is the mastermind behind the target killings of police officers in Police Lines Peshawar and Lahore.

The arrested suicide bomber revealed that during his training, he was made addicted to drugs and various medicines. Further investigation revealed that a local facilitator, Ali, kept him in Lahore for three days and provided him with a suicide jacket.

Intelligence-based operations are underway at various locations to arrest Ali. The CTD has expressed its determination to continue strict action against terrorists.

