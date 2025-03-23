AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-23

PM chairs meeting on performance of FBR

Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

ISLAMABAD: On his return from Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday chaired a meeting on the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He appreciated the ministers and officers on the recent recovery of Rs 34.5 billion by FBR.

He especially commended Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Ullah Tarar, Advisor to Prime Minister Syed Tauqir Shah, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, Secretary Finance Imdad Ullah Bosal, Secretary Information Ambreen Jan, Chairman FBR Arshad Mehmood Langrial, Director General Intelligence Bureau Fawad Asadullah Khan, Director General FIA Jan Muhammad and officers concerned on the steps taken for this historic recovery.

He said, he and the whole nation were thankful to them for attaining benefit of Rs 34.5 billion for the national exchequer.

The recovery of the amount within 24 hours after the decision was commendable, he said adding these best results show that if there was hard work and dedication then success was attainable.

He said it was a historic achievement which was only made possible because of a hard-working team.

The recovery of Rs 34.5 billion was a good beginning and this was just start of the journey, he added.

“We have to form a sustainable system on a permanent basis,” he said adding, “We have to resolve decades of problems by working together.”

While appreciating the chairman FBR, he said a comprehensive legal structure should be formed for the recoveries of FBR on permanent basis.

He directed that a plan should be presented to ensure reforms of FBR and implementation of tax laws.

The prime minister said a plan should also be prepared for the betterment of manpower of FBR.

The system could be improved with 100 percent digitalization, third-party validation and continuous monitoring, he told.

He said full action should be initiated against those officers and personnel who were involved in any kind of misappropriation.

Encouragement of officers and personnel who performed well should be ensured, he continued.

He said, “If we have to change the destiny of Pakistan then we have to bring change in the system on a permanent basis.”

“We will make all efforts to save every penny of the people,” he remarked.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the pending cases in courts regarding taxes and the steps taken by the government team for the recovery of money through these cases.

Chairman FBR informed the prime minister about the reforms of FBR’s Directorate of Law, a digital algorithm for tax assessment, performance of tax officers and FBR’s overall reforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Taxes FBR tax system PM Shehbaz Sharif tax officers national exchequer FBR performance

Comments

200 characters

PM chairs meeting on performance of FBR

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories