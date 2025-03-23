AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

CM Maryam gives ‘Eid Gifts’ to special children

Muhammad Saleem Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

LAHORE: “We want to share joy of Eid with our special children by presenting them Eid gifts,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while directing SACM Sania Ashiq to start and personally monitor ‘Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Eid gift campaign for special children’.

SACM Sania Ashiq visited Government Degree College for Special Education, Johar Town. Government Shadab Institute of Special Education, and Government Degree College for Special Education, Nishtar Town to present Eid gifts to children on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and express her affection for them.

On the direction of Chief Minister, she went to each classroom and presented Eid gifts and cards to the students herself. She also read out a written message of Eid Mubarak from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to the special children, and said, “Eid gifts are being presented to special students in all districts of Punjab.” She vowed, “A target of presenting Eid gifts to 40,000 children will be achieved before the Eid holidays.”

Special students expressed their joy on receiving Eid gifts from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and thanked her in their own lovely way. Chief Minister said, “It is a great joy to see special children happy.” She added, “New and unique projects for special children are being introduced in Punjab.”

On the occasion, Special Assistant to CM Sania Ashiq also planted a sapling in the lawn of Special Education College.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab special children Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Eid Gifts SACM Sania Ashiq

Comments

200 characters

CM Maryam gives ‘Eid Gifts’ to special children

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories