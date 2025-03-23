CM Maryam gives ‘Eid Gifts’ to special children

LAHORE: “We want to share joy of Eid with our special children by presenting them Eid gifts,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while directing SACM Sania Ashiq to start and personally monitor ‘Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Eid gift campaign for special children’.

SACM Sania Ashiq visited Government Degree College for Special Education, Johar Town. Government Shadab Institute of Special Education, and Government Degree College for Special Education, Nishtar Town to present Eid gifts to children on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and express her affection for them.

On the direction of Chief Minister, she went to each classroom and presented Eid gifts and cards to the students herself. She also read out a written message of Eid Mubarak from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to the special children, and said, “Eid gifts are being presented to special students in all districts of Punjab.” She vowed, “A target of presenting Eid gifts to 40,000 children will be achieved before the Eid holidays.”

Special students expressed their joy on receiving Eid gifts from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and thanked her in their own lovely way. Chief Minister said, “It is a great joy to see special children happy.” She added, “New and unique projects for special children are being introduced in Punjab.”

On the occasion, Special Assistant to CM Sania Ashiq also planted a sapling in the lawn of Special Education College.

