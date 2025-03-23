Eid shopping slowly gaining momentum

KARACHI: Despite a slow start Eid shopping has been gaining momentum. “No matter what the economic condition is, even the prices are high, people buy clothing items on the occasion of Eid,” a shopkeeper said.

Despite the slow start, shop owners have made grand preparation to attract shoppers for Eid with variety of cloths and accessories on display. They remain optimistic about business gaining further momentum in coming days.

Shoppers have cut back spending on clothing this Eid season amid economic strains, including increasing cost of living, increasing commodity prices, law and order condition and very poor road network in the megacity.

A shopkeeper said that a large number of people prefer to buy desired items online instead to going market with families. They prefer not to visit markets fearing increasing street crimes in the megacity.

Both wholesale and retail sales of clothing items have dropped prices significantly this year compared to the last Eid season, say traders.

Markets in the megacity lack the usual hustle and bustle ahead of Eid as the sales remained sluggish.

The markets in the city here witness slow sales, as the excitement associated with Eid shopping is missing till now, traders said.

However, some shopkeepers are apprehensive about this year’s sales due to the pinching high prices of commodities. As people struggle to meet their basic needs, traders fear that many customers may consider cutting back Eid shopping expenses.

Prices are very high compared to last year. So, I am choosing the items with cheaper rates,“ said a private-sector employee as he browsed through clothing items.

The city markets and the adjoining areas also witnessed traffic jams even as more traffic police personnel had been deployed to manage the traffic.

