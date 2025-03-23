AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

Eid shopping slowly gaining momentum

N H Zuberi Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Despite a slow start Eid shopping has been gaining momentum. “No matter what the economic condition is, even the prices are high, people buy clothing items on the occasion of Eid,” a shopkeeper said.

Despite the slow start, shop owners have made grand preparation to attract shoppers for Eid with variety of cloths and accessories on display. They remain optimistic about business gaining further momentum in coming days.

Shoppers have cut back spending on clothing this Eid season amid economic strains, including increasing cost of living, increasing commodity prices, law and order condition and very poor road network in the megacity.

A shopkeeper said that a large number of people prefer to buy desired items online instead to going market with families. They prefer not to visit markets fearing increasing street crimes in the megacity.

Both wholesale and retail sales of clothing items have dropped prices significantly this year compared to the last Eid season, say traders.

Markets in the megacity lack the usual hustle and bustle ahead of Eid as the sales remained sluggish.

The markets in the city here witness slow sales, as the excitement associated with Eid shopping is missing till now, traders said.

However, some shopkeepers are apprehensive about this year’s sales due to the pinching high prices of commodities. As people struggle to meet their basic needs, traders fear that many customers may consider cutting back Eid shopping expenses.

Prices are very high compared to last year. So, I am choosing the items with cheaper rates,“ said a private-sector employee as he browsed through clothing items.

The city markets and the adjoining areas also witnessed traffic jams even as more traffic police personnel had been deployed to manage the traffic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

inflation Eid commodity prices Ramadan Eid ul Fitr Economic distress Eid shopping Eid 2025 Pakistan cloth prices Clothing prices

Comments

200 characters

Eid shopping slowly gaining momentum

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories