Sindh transport dept cancels Eid holidays of officers

KARACHI: In a significant decision to protect the public from excess fares, the Sindh government has cancelled the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays of transport officers.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that as part of the campaign against the collection of excess fares, all officers and staff of the Transport and Mass Transit Department will remain on duty during Eid.

The Sindh government aims to ensure that citizens do not face difficulties in travel and that immediate action is taken against transporters charging excess fares.

He noted that complaints about excess fares are common during Eid. He emphasised that no citizen should pay more than the approved fare and that transport officers across the province will actively fulfil their responsibilities to facilitate the public.

He further stated that all officers and officials of the Sindh Transport Authority and RTA/ DRTAs will be on duty during Eid to address public complaints.

The Sindh government has issued special directives to take strict action against transporters involved in charging excess fares.

Memon urged the public not to pay excess fares and to report any violations immediately so that the government can take swift action.

He reiterated that the Sindh government is taking all possible measures to resolve public grievances and will not allow anyone to exploit citizens through illegal means.

