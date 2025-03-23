Sindh govt notifies 3-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays as the last Ashra of holy month of Ramazan started.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah issued the notification for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. He said there would be three holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2.

During this period, all government and semi-government offices would remain closed.

Earlier, the federal government had also announced three holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has scheduled a meeting on March 30 in Islamabad to sight the Eid moon.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a high chance of moon sighting on March 30.