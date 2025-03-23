EDITORIAL: The recent warning from the World Bank, highlighting the looming threat of conflict over water, should serve as a wake-up call for Pakistan’s policymakers. That we have reached a point where international observers are forecasting water riots speaks volumes about the government’s failure to address this critical issue.

It is an indictment of decades of mismanagement, negligence, and short-sighted policies that have allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent.

The signs have been evident for years. Pakistan’s water scarcity problem is not new. Yet successive governments have treated it as an afterthought, focusing instead on politically expedient projects and short-term fixes. The result is a rapidly depleting water table, inefficient irrigation systems, and an over-reliance on an aging canal network.

In Punjab, for instance, nearly 40pc of water is lost in community watercourses due to poor maintenance and aging infrastructure, as reported by the On-Farm Water Management (OFWM) programme. Moreover, unlined watercourses within the Indus Basin experience losses ranging from 64pc to 68pc due to seepage, spillage, and side leakage.

The Indus Water Treaty, once hailed as a diplomatic triumph, is now becoming a source of vulnerability as upstream activities in India increasingly impact downstream flow. Yet, instead of pursuing proactive diplomacy or investing in modern water management technologies, our leaders have resorted to rhetorical grandstanding. This failure to adapt to changing climatic patterns and geopolitical realities has left Pakistan exposed to severe water insecurity.

The consequences of this neglect are dire. In urban centers, water shortages have already led to the proliferation of tanker mafias, charging exorbitant rates for what is a basic human right. In rural areas, farmers are struggling to irrigate their fields, leading to declining agricultural productivity and rising food insecurity.

As temperatures soar and glaciers melt, the situation will only worsen. The prospect of water riots, as warned by the World Bank, is not an exaggeration; it is a kind of inevitability if corrective measures are not taken immediately.

The government’s inaction is not just a policy failure; it is a betrayal of the people’s right to life and dignity. It is time to hold those in power accountable for this criminal negligence. Pakistan cannot afford to wait for the crisis to reach a boiling point before acting. The time for platitudes and empty promises is over.

Concrete steps must be taken to mitigate the looming disaster. First and foremost, the government must invest in modern water conservation technologies and infrastructure. This includes building new reservoirs, repairing the existing canal system, and promoting water-efficient agricultural practices. Drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting, and wastewater recycling must be incentivised and widely adopted.

Secondly, there is an urgent need for comprehensive water governance reforms. The current fragmented and inefficient management structure must be streamlined, with clear accountability mechanisms in place. Water pricing must be rationalised to discourage wastage while ensuring affordability for the poor.

Diplomatically, Pakistan must engage more proactively with India and other regional stakeholders to ensure equitable water sharing and prevent upstream activities that further exacerbate the crisis.

Finally, public awareness campaigns are essential to educate the population on responsible water usage. Communities must be empowered to play a role in local water management and conservation efforts.

The World Bank’s warning should not be dismissed as mere alarmism. It is a stark reminder that water security is national security. If the government continues to neglect this issue, the consequences will be catastrophic – both in terms of human suffering and political stability. Pakistan stands at a critical juncture. The choice is between immediate, decisive action or a future of unrest and deprivation. The clock is ticking.

