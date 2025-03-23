AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan

Water is a symbol of life: CM Maryam

LAHORE: “Water is a symbol of life, and a guarantee of secure future for the posterity,” said Chief Minister...
Published March 23, 2025

LAHORE: “Water is a symbol of life, and a guarantee of secure future for the posterity,” said

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Water Day.

The CM added, “Water is a blessing whose protection is a responsibility of all of us.” She highlighted, “Our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) also forbade us to waste water.”

She said, “Every drop of water is precious, public awareness should be raised to prevent its wastage in daily life. Due to increasing population, climate change and carelessness, water reserves are depleting rapidly. If steps are not taken to protect water reserves, future generations may suffer from its severe shortages.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Practical steps are indispensable for proper use and protection of water. Rainwater can be used for irrigation by building reservoirs and underground tanks. Save water, it is time to act.” She appealed to the citizens, “Use water responsibly for the survival of future generations.”

