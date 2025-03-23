AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
IEP underscores need for depoliticising major water projects

Recorder Report Published March 23, 2025 Updated March 23, 2025 06:52am

LAHORE: Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) commemorated World Water Day by hosting a seminar, during which Secretary General Engineer Amir Zamir Khan highlighted the critical need to depoliticize major water projects and involve technical experts in decision-making processes to safeguard Pakistan’s future.

Speaking at the event, Engineer Amir Zamir Khan condemned the persistent political interference in water-related infrastructure. He pointed out that the development of canals has become a tool for political rivalry among various parties. “The Kachhi Canal is a glaring example of this, where political disputes have escalated to the point of armed conflict among the people,” he said.

He also lamented the fate of Kalabagh Dam project, which he described as a victim of political agendas. “The Kalabagh Dam, a project vital for Pakistan’s water security, has been rendered ineffective due to political bickering,” he added.

Amir Zamir emphasized that water infrastructure and national projects should be managed by technical experts rather than politicians. “Organizations such as the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), Power Development Boards, and other federal-level bodies must be empowered to make decisions free from political influence. Until technical professionals are included in the decision-making process, political controversies will continue to obstruct progress,” he asserted.

Echoing these concerns, Engineer Usman Farooq, another key speaker at the seminar, warned that Pakistan is now ranked among the most drought-affected countries globally. “The situation is dire. Engineers have been raising alarms for years, but water continues to be wasted, and no significant dams have been built to store it,” Farooq stated.

The Institution of Engineers Pakistan urged the government to establish a high-level technical committee to address these pressing issues. “We demand the formation of a technical committee composed of professional engineers and experts. This committee should develop recommendations and present them to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for final decision-making,” Amir Zamir proposed.

The seminar concluded with a strong call to prioritize technical expertise over political agendas to tackle Pakistan’s escalating water crisis and ensure the nation’s long-term sustainability.

