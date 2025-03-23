AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-23

Copper falls on stronger slip

Reuters Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Friday under pressure from a stronger dollar, while mounting worries that the United States may impose new import tariffs on the metal kept the New York futures premium over the London price near the record high.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 1% to $9,834 a metric ton by 1445 GMT. The contract hit its five-month high of $10,046.50 on Thursday.

Most active copper futures on the US Comex exchange were last down 0.9% at $5.065 a pound. They hit a 10-month high on Thursday. About a month ago, US President Donald Trump ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on copper imports with the aim to rebuild US production of the metal.

Technically, the probe can take up to nine months. “Supply concerns over potential tariffs have played out on the CME-LME spread, with the US heavily reliant on copper imports,” said Natalie Scott-Gray, senior metals analyst at StoneX.

US imports about 40% of its needs in copper, including from Canada, targeted by Trump’s tariff policy. US 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium products took effect last week. Trump has also said that his “reciprocal tariffs” to bring US tariffs to other countries’ levels will take effect on April 2.

The premium of the Comex contract over the LME one hit a record high of $1,346 per ton on Thursday and was last at $1,334, or 13%. StoneX estimates that it would rise to $2,000 if the US decides to impose 25% copper tariffs. The incentive to deliver copper to the US ahead of possible tariffs has also resulted in some trade re-routing with traders swapping the LME-deliverable copper with producers and consumers for CME-deliverable brands, StoneX added.

The on-warrant copper stocks in the LME system fell to 117,775 tons, the lowest since June, after 8,200 tons of fresh cancellations, daily LME data showed. Cancelled stocks currently represent 48% of the LME’s total copper stocks. LME aluminium fell 1.1% to $2,630 a ton, zinc rose 0.2% to $2,924.50, lead lost 1.2% to $2,032.50, tin dropped 1.9% to $34,655, while nickel slid 1% to $16,115.

Copper Copper prices LME US imports

Comments

200 characters

Copper falls on stronger slip

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories