AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-23

Cocoa slides to 4-month low

Reuters Published March 23, 2025 Updated March 23, 2025 07:25am

NEW YORK: Cocoa futures on the ICE exchange hit a four-month low on Friday as stocks held in exchange warehouses continued to head higher, while sugar also fell.

COCOA

London cocoa settled down 162 pounds, or 2.6%, to 6,072 pounds per metric ton, after hitting a four-month low of 5,969. It lost 3% in the week.

New York cocoa fell 3.8% to $7,765 a ton, having hit a four-month low of $7,639. However, it was flat for the week.

Dealers noted that stocks held in exchange warehouses in the United States remain near their highest in four months. They also cited reports that top producer Ivory Coast will not have to cancel export contracts this year, despite the dismal outlook for the mid-crop. Reuters reported earlier this week that dry weather is expected to reduce the size of the Ivorian mid-crop by 40%. Alex Assanvo, executive secretary of the Ivory Coast-Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI), said that the fall in cocoa output in Ivory Coast and Ghana for the current season is “significant”.

SUGAR

Raw sugar settled down 0.28 cent, or 1.4%, at 19.72 cents per lb, having hit a 2-1/2 week high earlier this week, while white sugar fell 2.1% at $552.40 a ton.

Dealers said recent scattered showers in top producer Brazil’s sugar belt has improved the 2025 production outlook somewhat, but more rains are needed.

Soil moisture in Brazil’s main sugar belt fell to the lowest in seven years after the dry spell in February and early March, according to the LSEG Agriculture Weather Dashboard.

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said his government expects lengthy tariff negotiations with the United States, and suggested they would include sugar and ethanol.

COFFEE

Arabica coffee settled down 0.75 cents, or 0.2%, at $3.914 per lb, still consolidating after hitting record levels in February. It gained 2.4% weekly.

Traders said the market has been trapped in a range between $3.80 and $3.90, with not much news on fundamentals to move it either way, and losses in Brazil for the 2025 crop pretty much priced in. Commodity traders Cargill, Marex, Olam and Louis Dreyfus, along with the world’s largest coffee roaster JDE Peet’s, are among firms that lost money with the downfall of Brazilian coffee traders Atlantica and Cafebras, according to court documents.

Robusta coffee rose 0.3% at $5,515 a ton, having gained 2% in the week.

Cocoa Sugar Cocoa prices Raw sugar sugar price Coffee price

Comments

200 characters

Cocoa slides to 4-month low

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories