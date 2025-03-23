Spot rate loses Rs200 amid thin business

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday reduced the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,800 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that trading volume remained moderate.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh as per quality is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, while rates in Punjab are in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

Around, 600 bales of Mehrabpur were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund, 700 bales of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund and 5000 bales of Exporter to Mill were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund.

Polyester fiber was available at Rs 346 per kilogram.

