AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-23

Japanese rubber futures up

Reuters Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures climbed on Friday, tracking a strong rubber market in Shanghai, while a rally in Tokyo stocks also fuelled hopes for firmer demand for the tyre-making material.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for August delivery finished 6.5 yen, or 1.9%, higher at 349.5 yen per kg. The contract ended the week nearly unchanged. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery rose 115 yuan to finish at 16,940 yuan per metric ton.

Japan’s Topix index climbed to an eight-month high, as financials gained following stronger-than-expected inflation data, which fuelled expectations for interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. “The market rebounded on its own as it was oversold,” a Tokyo-based dealer said.

“Higher Japanese equities also improved market sentiment,” he added, predicting that the OSE could edge up toward 355 yen next week, though lingering concerns over weaker economic growth in China may cap gains. The yen traded at around 149.38 against the US dollar, compared with 149.75 yen on Wednesday afternoon, making yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

The Japanese financial markets were closed on Thursday due to a national holiday. Oil prices rose and were set for second consecutive weekly gains, as fresh US sanctions on Iran and a new plan from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to cut output raised bets on tighter supply.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for April delivery last traded at 196.7 US cents per kg, down 0.5%.

Tokyo stocks rubber Osaka Exchange Japanese rubber

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures up

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories