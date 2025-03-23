AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

Processions, gatherings held to mark ‘Youm-e-Ali’

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

KARACHI: Faithfuls observed Youm-e-Ali (RA) on Saturday, commemorating martyrdom anniversary of the fourth caliph of Islam with processions and gatherings held across the city under stringent security arrangements.

The central procession, a key part of the observance, began from Nishtar Park, drawing thousands of devotees. The route passed through major thoroughfares before culminating at Imambargah Hussainiya Iranian Kharadar.

Along the way, participants recited elegies and paid homage to Hazrat Ali (RA). A significant pause occurred at MA Jinnah Road for Zuhr prayers, where attendees gathered to offer collective supplications.

To ensure a smooth and secure observance, the Karachi Traffic Police implemented a comprehensive traffic management plan. Several key roads were temporarily closed, with diversions and alternative routes arranged for commuters.

A senior police official emphasized that the safety of all participants is the top priority. To ensure order and prevent any untoward incidents, adequate personnel have been strategically deployed along the procession route and at critical locations.

The Sindh government had declared a public holiday, leading to the closure of all educational institutions across the province, allowing residents to participate in the religious observances without disruption.

Throughout the day, religious scholars delivered sermons highlighting Hazrat Ali’s virtues, wisdom, and contributions to Islam. Devotees reflected on his legacy, emphasizing values of justice, courage, and piety.

The peaceful conclusion of the main procession at Imambargah Hussainiya Iranian Kharadar marked the end of the day’s commemorations. Security forces remained vigilant throughout, ensuring a smooth and incident-free observance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Karachi Nishtar Park Youm e Ali (RA)

Comments

200 characters

Processions, gatherings held to mark ‘Youm-e-Ali’

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories