Processions, gatherings held to mark ‘Youm-e-Ali’

KARACHI: Faithfuls observed Youm-e-Ali (RA) on Saturday, commemorating martyrdom anniversary of the fourth caliph of Islam with processions and gatherings held across the city under stringent security arrangements.

The central procession, a key part of the observance, began from Nishtar Park, drawing thousands of devotees. The route passed through major thoroughfares before culminating at Imambargah Hussainiya Iranian Kharadar.

Along the way, participants recited elegies and paid homage to Hazrat Ali (RA). A significant pause occurred at MA Jinnah Road for Zuhr prayers, where attendees gathered to offer collective supplications.

To ensure a smooth and secure observance, the Karachi Traffic Police implemented a comprehensive traffic management plan. Several key roads were temporarily closed, with diversions and alternative routes arranged for commuters.

A senior police official emphasized that the safety of all participants is the top priority. To ensure order and prevent any untoward incidents, adequate personnel have been strategically deployed along the procession route and at critical locations.

The Sindh government had declared a public holiday, leading to the closure of all educational institutions across the province, allowing residents to participate in the religious observances without disruption.

Throughout the day, religious scholars delivered sermons highlighting Hazrat Ali’s virtues, wisdom, and contributions to Islam. Devotees reflected on his legacy, emphasizing values of justice, courage, and piety.

The peaceful conclusion of the main procession at Imambargah Hussainiya Iranian Kharadar marked the end of the day’s commemorations. Security forces remained vigilant throughout, ensuring a smooth and incident-free observance.

