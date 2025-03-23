CDA takes action against encroachments

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified its enforcement drive against illegal constructions and encroachments across the city, taking strict action against violations that disrupt urban planning and cause financial losses to the national exchequer.

On the directives of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Building Control Section (BCS) conducted a major cleanup operation in F-10 Markaz, targeting 29 illegal workshops that had encroached upon public land.

These unauthorised businesses were causing significant traffic congestion, blocking main roads, and obstructing designated parking areas. The operation was aimed at restoring public convenience and ensuring smooth traffic flow in the commercial hub.

Additionally, CDA’s Building Control Section (BCS) launched an enforcement action against illegal rooftop constructions in F-7 Markaz. Unauthorised structures on Plot No. 1-D and Plot No. 13-Y were dismantled, and ongoing construction work was halted to prevent further violations.

The CDA reiterated its commitment to enforcing building regulations and ensuring strict compliance with the city’s master plan. The authority has urged businesses and property owners to follow approved building guidelines to avoid legal action and contribute to Islamabad’s sustainable development.

