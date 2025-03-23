Thar Foundation holds career counselling session for Mithi students

KARACHI: Thar Foundation has organized career counselling session for students, organizing free medical camp and installing RO plant in Thar and Mithi.

Career counselling session was held at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Cultural Complex, Mithi; bringing together educationists, psychologists, and industry experts to guide students on career choices, mental well-being, and the evolving job market.

Speakers included Waheeda Mahesar, Director, SZABIST ZABTech; Beenish Zia, Program Manager, CFC and Dr Shaista Ali Siddiqui, Technical Advisor, CFC. Subject experts discussed emerging job opportunities for students in Thar, particularly in the fields of mining, energy, healthcare, and IT sectors. Ms Waheeda stressed that vocational training is not just an alternative but a direct pathway to employment and entrepreneurship.

They emphasized the vast demand for skilled professionals and encouraged students to leverage scholarship programmes, vocational training, and digital learning platforms to enhance their career prospects. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students sought guidance on career planning, industry trends, and skill development.

In collaboration with LUMHS Jamshoro and Indus Hospital, the medical camp provided free healthcare services to over 630 patients from Gorano and neighbouring villages, including Kattan, Muto Jo Tar, Gawaran, and Bard. Specialized consultations were offered in Pediatrics, Gynecology, Sonology, Gastroenterology, Der-matology, and General Medicine. The camp also facilitated Malaria and Hepatitis B & C testing, preventive vaccinations, nutrition supplements, and family planning services. Additionally, over 270 female patients received mosquito zipper nets to help curb vector-borne diseases.

Thar Foundation installed a 5,000 GPD RO plant in Allah Dino Hajam, ensuring access to clean drinking water for the community. With 22 RO plants across Thar Block II and nearby areas, Thar Foundation currently supplies approximately 1.1 million gallons of clean drinking water each month. Among these, six RO plants are operational in Gorano area providing approximately 508,000 gallons of clean drinking water every month to over 5,000 individuals.

Farhan Ansari, General Manager CSR at Thar Foundation, highlighted the organization’s ongoing contributions to community welfare, stating, “Since 2018, we have been working to enhance primary healthcare services in Gorano. Our partnership with Indus Hospital ensures that quality treatment is available at the doorstep of the people. At the same time,

the installation of this RO unit fulfils our promise of sustainable resettlement, ensuring a healthier future for Allah Dino Hajam’s residents.“

The other two events were attended by key stakeholders, including Dr Gulzar Usman, Professor at LUMHS; Syed Ahmed Shah, Sikander Sangrasi and other community representatives. Their participation reaffirmed the collective commitment to enhancing living standards across Thar.

