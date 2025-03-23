Criminals on the rampage in heavily-guarded ICT

ISLAMABAD: Criminals have been on a rampage in the heavily-guarded capital city, looting cash and valuables worth millions of rupees in over 66 reported incidents of robbery, dacoity, snatching, and carjacking during the past week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police registered 37 cases of car theft, 15 cases of robbery, 14 cases of street crimes including snatching of cash and mobile phones at gunpoint, and two cases of dacoity.

The car theft cases involved the loss of five cars and 32 motorbikes across various police stations’ jurisdictions. Among the most active areas for criminal activity were the jurisdictions of Karachi Company, Sabzi Mandi, Koral, Margalla, Golra, and the Industrial Area police stations.

One of the most alarming incidents occurred in broad daylight when three unidentified armed robbers on a motorcycle snatched Rs2 million and other valuables from a citizen within the limits of Lohi Bher police station. The robbers made a quick getaway, leaving the victim shocked and helpless.

In the same period, auto thieves stole four bikes and two cars from the limits of Margalla police station, four motorbikes from Golra police station, four motorbikes from the limits of the Industrial Area, three motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, and three motorbikes from the limits of Koral police station.

During the period under review, robbers struck at six places and auto thieves stole three motorbikes as well as one car from the limits of Karachi Company police station; four cases of motorcycle theft and two cases of car theft were reported to Margalla police station; three cases of street crimes, two cases of robberies and two cases of auto theft reported to Sabzi Mandi police station; three cases of auto theft, two cases of street crimes and two cases of robberies were reported to Koral police station; four motorbikes and robbers struck at two different places in the limits of Golra police station.

Furthermore, four cases of auto theft and one case of street crimes were reported to the Industrial Area police station, three cases of robberies and one of auto theft were reported to Lohi Bher police station during the last week.

