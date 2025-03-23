PTI denounces use of force against BYC protestors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vehemently denounced what it called excessive and brutal use of force against the peaceful protesters of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in Quetta, which resulted in the tragic loss of three lives and left 13 others injured.

PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas said that the rulers once again crossed all boundaries of brutality in its desperate attempt to cling to power, even at the cost of national unity and integrity.

He lashed out at PPP government for police crackdown on children, women and unarmed peaceful protestors. He stated that they would be held accountable for this barbarity and inhuman act.

He said the chief minister, who once claimed all was well in Balochistan, now faces a shutdown of the provincial capital. He emphasised that PTI expressed its full solidarity with the people of Balochistan and the families of missing persons during this difficult time.

“We demand immediate accountability for those responsible for the killing and injuring of peaceful demonstrators and instant release of all detainees including Dr Mahrang Baloch,” he said.

He said that power usurpers cannot evade public accountability, adding that voices of people cannot be silenced, and those responsible for these grave injustices will soon face the consequences of their actions. He urged the government to heed the legitimate demands of the BYC protesters and take immediate steps to address their genuine grievances.

