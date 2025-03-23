To defuse tensions, special envoy sent to Kabul

ISLAMABAD: In a significant diplomatic development aimed at easing boiling tensions with Afghanistan amidst rising security concerns, Pakistan has sent its Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq to Kabul for a high-level engagement with Afghan authorities.

Such an important visit, taking place from March 21 to 23, is being conducted on the directives of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan announced this in a statement issued here on Saturday.

The initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to fostering constructive dialogue with Afghanistan, particularly as cross-border security threats continue to pose challenges for both nations.

Pakistan has repeatedly asserted that Afghanistan is being used against it for terrorism. However, Afghan Interim Government continues to ignore Pakistan’s grave concerns and has taken no serious effort to dismantle hideouts of terror groups including BLA, TTP and ISKP. During his visit, Pakistan Special Envoy Ambassador Sadiq called on Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Saturday soon after he landed in the Afghanistan capital.

The two sides deliberated Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations in detail. Both officials reaffirmed their resolve to strengthening ties and enhancing cooperation in various sectors, particularly in security, trade, and regional connectivity.

Pakistan’s acting ambassador in Kabul and senior high ups of Pakistan and Afghanistan foreign ministries attended the meeting.

According to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the spokesperson highlighted that the discussions emphasised the need for continued high-level engagements and an open dialogue to address mutual concerns, including border security, counterterrorism efforts, and economic collaboration.

The visit comes at a crucial time when Pakistan has been facing increasing security threats emanating from Afghan soil, raising concerns over cross-border militant activities especially after recent attack on Jaffar Express train in Balochistan. Pakistan has accused that BLA terrorists were in constant contact with their masters hooded up in Afghanistan.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged the Afghan interim government to take decisive action against terrorist elements operating from its territory. In response, Kabul has emphasised its commitment to preventing the use of Afghan soil for hostile activities against its neighbours.

Foreign relations experts and analysts termed this visit as an important and inevitable move toward de-escalation and reviving confidence-building measures between the two countries.

In recent months, relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained due to escalating security incidents along the Durand Line and disagreements over border management policies. Torkham border reopened on March 20 after it remained closed, following Afghan side started building border post in disputed Pakistani territory without proper consultation. Sources indicate that both sides have agreed to continue consultations and strengthen diplomatic channels to prevent further deterioration of ties during the talks. It was learnt that Mohammad Sadiq will hold more important meetings during his stay in Kabul.

Diplomatic sources expressed the hope that this visit will help bring down tension and normalise the strained relationship prevailing over the last one year.

