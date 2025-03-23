AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Naveed Siddiqui Published March 23, 2025 Updated March 23, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: A large-scale operation has been launched against armed groups in Kurram, with security and police forces conducting operations across various sensitive and troubled areas of Kurram region, including Mandori, Bagan, Ochat, Dadkamar, and Charakhel.

According to the Lower Kurram district police sources, the aforementioned restive areas have been evacuated of local residents, and clearance operation has been started.

Sources revealed entry and exit points of Lower Kurram have been completely sealed off, with no civilians allowed to enter the area.

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

To assist those victims of these areas, the security forces established a registration point at the Ghaman checkpoint, while the district administration has set up a registration desk at the Chappri checkpoint.

Official figures indicate that over the past month, 900 families have been displaced, while another 800 families were forced to flee after an attack on Bagan on November 22.

Local elders said that hundreds of families have migrated to Hangu, Kohat, Peshawar, and other districts. Many fled without their belongings, leaving their livestock behind. Although the government has set up a relief camp, displaced residents have not moved there due to a lack of privacy arrangements, particularly for women.

The affected local people have also complained about inadequate government assistance beyond the registration process.

Authorities and sources said, tanks, artillery, and gunship helicopters are being used in the operation to target militant hideouts.

Meanwhile, a sit-in protest against the operation continues outside Peshawar Press Club. Protest organisers claim that this is the third operation in the past month. They allege that first, authorities collected weapons, then conducted a search operation, and now have completely evacuated the area, followed by shelling.

Protesters have also raised concerns about the welfare of livestock left behind, which are suffering due to a lack of food and water.

