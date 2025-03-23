AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Press Release Published March 23, 2025 Updated March 23, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his message on Pakistan Day said: This day stands as a defining moment in the history of South Asia’s Muslims.

Eighty-five years ago, on March 23rd, the visionary Muslim leadership of the subcontinent united with an unwavering resolve to lay the foundation for an independent homeland.

Guided by the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, they envisioned a state where Muslims could live with dignity, freedom, and self-respect— a land shaped by their aspirations and values.

NSC meeting: PM Shehbaz urges national unity, political consensus to combat terrorism

On this landmark day in 1940, the Lahore Resolution set the course for that vision. Just seven years later, on August 14, 1947, Pakistan emerged as an independent nation, a testament to the unyielding spirit, perseverance, and sacrifices of our forefathers.

Over the decades, Pakistan has shown extraordinary strength. From an emerging nation to a nuclear power, our journey has been shaped by perseverance and unwavering determination. Yet, this is not where we stop. It will take steadfast will, tireless effort, and a collective vision to transform Pakistan into the nation envisioned by our founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This past one year, we have set Pakistan’s economy on a path to sustained growth, driven by bold reforms, prudent policies, and the resilience of our people. With inflation steadily declining, investor confidence rising and key economic indicators improving, we have strengthened our macroeconomic fundamentals and are now aiming for a higher growth trajectory. Global financial institutions and rating agencies recognize this turnaround.

Our armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and security personnel continue to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and stability with great valour. We salute our martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty, embodying the spirit of sacrifice to ensure that our nation remains strong, united, and prepared for any challenge.

This year, Pakistan Day falls in Ramadan, a month of deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and renewed commitment to faith. It is a time that reinforces our collective will and serves as a powerful reminder of the values of sacrifice and perseverance—principles embedded in our nation’s very foundation.

Our nation has been blessed with immense potential, and with the right policies, dedicated efforts, and national unity, we can achieve economic prosperity, uphold social justice, and secure our rightful place among the nations of the world.

