Non-bailable arrest warrants for Nazish Jahangir cancelled

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

LAHORE: A city court on Saturday cancelled the non-bail able warrant arrest of an actor Nazish Jahangir after she appeared before the court and submitted a bond.

The court adjourned the hearing for further proceedings till April 28.

The non-bail able arrest warrant had been issued after she did not appear for the hearings.

The police had been directed to arrest her and present her before the court today.

The case was filed in 2024 under Section 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Defence C police station by fellow actor Aswad Haroon. It alleged that Nazish asked Aswad to borrow his car and rupees 2.5 million for two months for a project, but failed to return.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

