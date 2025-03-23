Construction work on New Goth Road project has begun

SUKKUR: In a significant development, the Sindh Government Spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor, Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh on Saturday, has fulfilled another promise made to the public. The construction work on the New Goth road has commenced within the stipulated timeframe of 48 to 72 hours, as announced earlier.

The spokesperson stated that the long-standing demand of the people of New Goth will be addressed, and their problems will be resolved on a permanent basis within the next few days.

Modern and heavy machinery is being utilized to expedite the construction work, which is expected to be completed before Eid. The asphalt work, which began from Phatak, has been completed up to Hira Masjid on one side, and the entire road is expected to be opened to traffic within 3-4 days.

In a statement, Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh emphasized that the well-being of the public is their top priority. Although there was a delay in the construction of the road, a comprehensive and effective strategy has been implemented to resolve the long-standing issue on a permanent basis.

Before commencing the road construction, several other infrastructure development projects were completed, including the installation of a new 2,000-foot-long sewage gravity line, construction of a 250-foot-long RCC drain, and laying of 4,000 feet of 6- and 8-inch water supply lines. Additionally, a 3,000-foot-long gas line was installed, and Rs. 2.6 crore was paid to SEPCO for road widening purposes.

The spokesperson reiterated their commitment to providing the best possible municipal facilities to the citizens of Sukkur, for which they are working tirelessly day and night. Directions have been issued to engineers and officers to ensure that the ongoing construction activities are completed within the next few days, maintaining the highest standards of quality.