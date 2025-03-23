AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

Construction work on New Goth Road project has begun

APP Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

SUKKUR: In a significant development, the Sindh Government Spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor, Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh on Saturday, has fulfilled another promise made to the public. The construction work on the New Goth road has commenced within the stipulated timeframe of 48 to 72 hours, as announced earlier.

The spokesperson stated that the long-standing demand of the people of New Goth will be addressed, and their problems will be resolved on a permanent basis within the next few days.

Modern and heavy machinery is being utilized to expedite the construction work, which is expected to be completed before Eid. The asphalt work, which began from Phatak, has been completed up to Hira Masjid on one side, and the entire road is expected to be opened to traffic within 3-4 days.

In a statement, Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh emphasized that the well-being of the public is their top priority. Although there was a delay in the construction of the road, a comprehensive and effective strategy has been implemented to resolve the long-standing issue on a permanent basis.

Before commencing the road construction, several other infrastructure development projects were completed, including the installation of a new 2,000-foot-long sewage gravity line, construction of a 250-foot-long RCC drain, and laying of 4,000 feet of 6- and 8-inch water supply lines. Additionally, a 3,000-foot-long gas line was installed, and Rs. 2.6 crore was paid to SEPCO for road widening purposes.

The spokesperson reiterated their commitment to providing the best possible municipal facilities to the citizens of Sukkur, for which they are working tirelessly day and night. Directions have been issued to engineers and officers to ensure that the ongoing construction activities are completed within the next few days, maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Sindh Government Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh New Goth Road project

Comments

200 characters

Construction work on New Goth Road project has begun

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories