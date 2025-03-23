AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

NAB office to remain open on Saturday, Sunday

Safdar Rasheed Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

LAHORE: Keeping in view the convenience of Eden scam affectees, the Director General (DG) NAB Lahore has ordered the NAB office to remain open this Saturday and Sunday to ensure the distribution of Rs1.16 billion among all 11,880 affectees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The DG has also conveyed to the Eden affectees that NAB wishes to ensure that all affectees receive their cheques before the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. For the purpose, the NAB Lahore office remained open last Saturday and Sunday as well, and cheques were distributed among thousands of affectees.

He emphasized that materializing the vision of Chairman NAB regarding public ease, the regional office has decided to be remain open for affectees.

